Justin Outling concedes to Mayor Nancy Vaughan in race for Greensboro mayor

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justin Outling conceded to incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan Monday in the race for Greensboro mayor.

“I cannot thank each one of you enough for the support, well wishes, and assistance these past few years. Even though I was not elected, I look forward to continuing to help make Greensboro better and supporting you in the future,” Outling said in a post on social media.

He released a statement saying he feels a deep sense of gratitude to each and every person associated with his campaign.

“Whether you volunteered, made donations to the campaign or expressed your support at the polls, I hope I have lived up to the confidence you showed in me,” he said. “I remain humbled and deeply indebted to you and for your support.”

Vaughan was the projected winner in a tight race for Greensboro mayor, after receiving 425 more votes than Outling.

