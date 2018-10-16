This week, State Attorney General Josh Stein launched an investigation into a company called 'JUUL,' an e-cigarette manufacturer, sending a civil investigative demand to ask for more information about the marketing practices, especially in regards to young people and teenagers.

The Attorney General is also asking for information on efforts to verify age before the purchase of the product, and and youth education and awareness programs - along with the number of people in our state who use JUUL.

Mary Gillett, the Tobacco Use Prevention Coordinator with the Guilford County Health Department says one JUUL pod is equivalent to about one pack of cigarettes. But she says, this is an unregulated product, so it's hard to know how much nicotine you're absorbing when you are using a JUUL, and it will be years until Public Health officials know the impacts of prolonged use of the e-cigarette.

The state's most recent Youth Tobacco Survey shows e-cigarette use increased from 2011 to 2017, although overall tobacco use is down among middle and high school students.

In a statement, Kevin Burns, the JUUL Labs CEO wrote:

"Our priority is the same as Attorney General Stein’s - to keep nicotine products out of the hands of young people. Underage use of JUUL and any other vaping products is completely unacceptable to us and is directly opposed to our mission of eliminating cigarettes by offering existing adult smokers a true alternative to combustible cigarettes. We stand committed to working with those who want to keep nicotine products out of the hands of young people."

Attorney General Stein says he's specifically investigating JUUL because the company has captured about 70 percent of the market for these e-cigarettes, but would be willing to look into other companies selling a similar product.

