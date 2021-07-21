Juvenile dies after falling off bridge on U.S. Hwy. 421 in Randolph Co.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile died after falling from a bridge over U.S. Highway 421.
Investigators said the victim parked their vehicle Tuesday night just before 10:30 p.m. at the bridge near the overpass on NC 49 at U.S. Hwy. 421. Deputies said the juvenile fell from the bridge into the southbound lanes on U.S. Hwy. 421 and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated the accident along with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.