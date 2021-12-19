Juvenile dead after car crash involving pedestrian in Burlington

Burlington Police said all parties involved stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A juvenile is dead and Burlington Police are investigating after a car crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Chapel Hill Road and Collins Drive around 7 p.m. about a traffic accident involving a pedestrian.

Police said the victim, a juvenile, died at the scene.

All of the people involved stayed at the scene of the accident and are cooperating with the investigation, according to Burlington Police.