Juvenile dead after car crash involving pedestrian in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A juvenile is dead and Burlington Police are investigating after a car crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night.
Police said they responded to the area of Chapel Hill Road and Collins Drive around 7 p.m. about a traffic accident involving a pedestrian.
Police said the victim, a juvenile, died at the scene.
All of the people involved stayed at the scene of the accident and are cooperating with the investigation, according to Burlington Police.
Burlington Police said the department's accident reconstruction team has taken over the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.