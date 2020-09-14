Juvenile charged with murder after deadly Winston-Salem crash

Winston-Salem police arrested and charged a juvenile driver with 2nd degree murder after they crashed while driving a car full of passengers.

According to police, it happened in the early morning of Aug. 18. Police arrived at Patterson Avenue. A 2003 Chevrolet was being pursued by Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies. The car ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

Two juveniles were in the car including the driver. The juvenile passenger died on the scene. The other two passengers, Desean Stephan Dick, 18, and Jaylen Lamont Lyles, 21, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, the Juvenile driver was charged with 2nd Degree murder. They were taken into custody on Sept. 11. However, because of their age, we have no further information on them.