Juvenile in a hospital being treated for life threatening injuries

David Fisher was driving down New Walkertown road before a juvenile ran in front of his Nissan Versa.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car hit a juvenile on Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem Sunday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call around 12:56 p.m. about a car accident on the 2900 block of New Walkertown Rd.

After an investigation, detectives said Fisher was driving his 2017 Nissan versa south on New Walkertown Road before hitting a juvenile who ran out in front of his car.

The juvenile had to go to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Fisher stayed on the scene the entire time as police investigated this accident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

