WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said 2 juveniles face charges accused of breaking into a church. It happened just before 11 pm Monday when police responded to a call at Revo Church on Wayne Ave.

When police arrived, they saw two suspects wearing ski masks inside. After a short time, both exited and were taken into custody.