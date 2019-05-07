CONCORD, N.C. — UPDATE: Igor has been found! The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office says the K-9 appears to be okay. Igor was found in Kannapolis Monday morning not far from where he went missing.

Igor went missing after possibly being spooked by July 4 fireworks according to deputies. Igor, a bomb-detection trained Belgian Malinois was being let out by his handler Thursday night when fireworks went off spooking Igor which caused him to run off, officials say.

CBS affiliate WBTV reports that Igor wasn’t on a leash at the time, which deputies say is not normal practice. He also did not respond to verbal commands as he usually does, deputies say.

