K-9 says goodbye to fallen Watauga County sheriff’s K-9 deputy Logan Fox

Fallen Watauga County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Logan Fox leaves behind his partner, K-9 Raven.

BOONE, N.C. — It was a heartbreaking goodbye as a K-9 was seen lying down beside a casket during a funeral to honor two fallen Watauga County sheriff’s deputies.

Already during the service, dozens of K-9s from law enforcement agencies across the state paid their respects by visiting both the caskets of Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 deputy Logan Fox.

Fox leaves behind his partner, K-9 Raven. Deputy Fox and Raven were both repeat visitors of the Pet Place in Boone.

"Logan was marvelous," Tina Townsend said who owns the store. "He had a huge heart for anybody and anything."

Townsend said the duo shared a special bond.

"The bond between them is, it's almost, I don't know how to describe it," Townsend said. "It's like a look or a feeling. It just takes off."

Fox and Ward were shot and killed last week during a welfare check that turned into an hours-long standoff at the house on Hardeman Circle in Boone. Five people were killed, including the two deputies and a married coupled, identified as the homeowners George and Michelle Ligon. Watauga County investigators said the suspect, identified as the son of the homeowners, then shot and killed himself.