RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Kids at Randolph County Schools have a new 'K-9 SRO', so to speak, patrolling the school halls. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office debuted the officer this week after a 10-day training and orientation.

The sheriff's office said a group of citizens from the Archdale-Trinity and Randleman areas got together and raised funds to purchase K-9 Cooper.

According to the Sheriff, the citizens provided the canine for the School-Based Programs Division because they felt it was needed.

The dog is trained to sniff out drugs including opioids and contrabands linked to illegal drug use.

K-9 Cooper and his handler Deputy Allen graduated from High Point Canine Solutions LLC on Thursday.

