'A part of the family' | K9 'Ranger' goes homes after life-saving surgery

K9 Ranger was released from Carolina Vet Specialists and will head home to begin physical therapy.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County K9 went home Wednesday after undergoing life-saving surgery, according to deputies.

After an unexpected medical problem Saturday, deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff's office said K9 "Ranger" is doing well and recovering.

K9 Ranger suffered slipped discs unrelated to work or everyday activity that lead to the severing of his artery, which quickly turned life-threatening.

Deputies said this was caused by a common genetic disorder associated with his breed.

"He is progressing faster than expected and hopefully will continue to improve over the coming months," Forsyth County deputies said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's office posted a video on Facebook, as Ranger's handler mentioned how he became "a part of his family" and was willing to do anything he could to help Ranger in his time of need.

