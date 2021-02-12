Kamala Harris touts Biden infrastructure law during Charlotte visit

Vice President Kamala Harris said Charlotte deserves "world-class transit systems" while promoting President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are visiting Charlotte Thursday to promote President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it will benefit the Carolinas.

Under the law, North Carolina will receive $7.2 billion to fix roads and highways statewide. Over 3,000 miles of highway, and 1,500 bridges, are considered to be in "poor" condition by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

During her public comments, Harris said Charlotte is a city deserving of greater public transportation.

"Here's the bottom line," Harris said. "World-class cities like Charlotte deserve world-class transit systems."

Harris and Buttigieg toured Charlotte's transportation center in South End, which is known as the Charlotte Gateway Station. The center was approved to receive a $15 million grant a few weeks ago to create an underground bus concourse to connect various public transit services.

"Public transit makes life better for people," Buttigieg said.

Harris and Buttigieg landed around 11 a.m. at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Congresswoman Alma Adams, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Charlotte Mayor Vy Lyles joined Harris and Buttigieg during their visit.

Harris is expected to give public comments around noon, promoting the infrastructure plan and what it means for the Carolinas. During those comments, Harris is expected to discuss how the law will create jobs in the Carolinas and Charlotte, as well as improvements to the water system and increased high-speed internet access in rural areas.

Traffic Impacts

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it is preparing for significant traffic impact due to the visit, and officials encourage everyone to use public transportation when possible. Drivers are encouraged to avoid South Boulevard between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and some flights are expected to be delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to Harris' travel.

CMPD is urging people to take public transportation or avoid this area (in red) between 10AM-3PM. The Vice President is flying into CLT airport and the Vice Presidential motorcade will cause some shutdown traffic for areas around the airport to South End. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/RE0TLDw9MS — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) December 2, 2021

Contact Hunter Sáenz at hsaenz@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts