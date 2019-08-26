GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kamala Harris made her pitch to Greensboro voters at Smith High School Sunday evening.

The rally started with Harris getting endorsements from Greensboro mayor protem Yvonne Johnson, state representative Derwin Montogermy and state Senator Gladys Robinson. All said Harris is the best candidate to take on President Donald Trump.

Harris says Donald Trump has to be voted out of office. And she thinks her prosecutor background makes her the best person to beat him.



"We will successful prosecute the case against four more years of Donald Trump. And we've got a big long wrap sheet with which to work," she said.



Harris also pointed out some of the ways she would be a different leader.

For example if congress fails to act on gun violence she would take executive action to require comprehensive background checks and ban the import of assault rifles.



"This is a fight that is born out of love for our country. And Greensboro, this is a fight, we're gonna win," Harris said.