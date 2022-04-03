Kansas vs North Carolina | Game Day Preview

Tar Heels end their rival's fairytale by sending them off in a gritty performance. Now they have a shot at winning the 2022 NCAA National Championship Title.

NEW ORLEANS — And then there were two of them. After a spectacular victory over Duke, No. 8 Carolina will matchup against No. 1 Kansas University Jayhawks.

Last night's historical game brought so many emotions to UNC and Duke fans as many were at the edge of their seats, hoping their team would push through. However, Carolina did not let up as they were determined to give Coach K his final farewell.

Are you ready for the next battle of the blood showdown?

Tip off is at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, April 4.

