BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County has seen an increase in vehicle break-ins and thefts over the holiday season.

The department put out a video they say would help keep the Grinch from ruining your Christmas.

The video features an individual in a Grinch Costume stealing things from people including a car.

Burlington police department's community resource officer Bobby Davis who introduces the video says it is aimed at helping people avoid becoming victims

Police say hide your valuables, lock your doors and take your keys with you whether your vehicle is parked in your driveway or you are out shopping.

Police also said there's been an increase in package thefts during the holidays and residents need to take extra precaution to avoid having their packages stolen from their doorsteps.

They advise to track packages or have family or friends pick up packages or help take them inside.

