NCSHP working to keep drivers safe over the holidays

With the holiday season upon us, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will be looking to curb possible fatal collisions in 2020.

According to a release, the anticipated increase in traffic over the coming weeks will require everyone across North Carolina to practice safe driving habits.

Prior to deciding whether or not to travel, the NCSHP encourages the public to visit the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Last year, troopers responded to 2,970 collisions between the dates of Dec. 24 through Jan. 2. Among those collisions, 745 were injury-related and 27 resulted in a fatality.

“This time of year brings about so much joy for many living in our great state,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We must pause though, and recognize that there are others who feel grief from a lost loved one due to a traffic collision and this fact drives our agency to work even harder to stop these needless occurrences from taking place.”

Among the SHP patrol's enforcement efforts is the ongoing 2020 Holiday Booze It & Lose It Campaign running from Monday, December 14, 2020, through Sunday, January 3, 2021. The enforcement campaign was organized by the Governors Highway Safety Program.