Tonight is the night that many trick or treaters will be hitting the streets in search of all the sweets. When it comes to Halloween, everything might not be a treat tonight. Kids can get lost. Older kids want go out alone. How can you handle these situations?

With young kids, preparation is best. Before you take your young kids out tonight, make sure that they have an ID card with them with your name and cell phone number. Have your kids practice what to say to an adult if they get separated from you. And tell your kids to find other moms, particularly moms with strollers.

For your pre-teens who want to hit the their neighborhoods without you tagging along, make a plan of where they're allowed to go. Figure out periodic check ins by calling you. Talk about distractions like seeing another group of kids and what they can and can't do. And remind them of the basic rules of taking 1 or 2 pieces of candy and using their manners.

Eric Chilton asked about my costume and my Minnie like ears that I wore. My daughter, Ava, makes Disney inspired ears and sells them on her etsy store: www.etsy.com/shop/enchantedearsdesigns. And you find her designs on instagram.com: Enchanted Ears Designs.

Share your thoughts with me on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert.

© 2018 WFMY