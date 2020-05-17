GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist in Greensboro, North Carolina died Saturday afternoon after colliding with the center median on Franklin Blvd., authorities said.

Kenneth Ray Williams was headed north on Franklin Blvd. near Naco Rd. just after 10 p.m. when his bike crashed, officials said.

Williams was thrown from the motorcycle and died from injuries at the scene, officials said. He was 38 years old.

Greensboro police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

