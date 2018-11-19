GREENSBORO (WFMY) - Dates for Kenny Chesney's 2019 Songs for the Saints Tour are out and country music fans can prepare for an April visit to the Triad.

Chesney will perform at the Greensboro Coliseum on April 12. The 8-time Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year says he wanted to do something out-of-the-box for this tour, designed for "markets that may not have stadiums, but still have lots of heart."

“We know how to do stadiums, and we love the rush of those shows,” Chesney said in a release. “But you never want to get to where you take it for granted, or you’re so used to it, it’s just what you do. There’s a real intimacy even in arenas that you don’t have in a stadium, and it’s something we’ve not had for a while. To me, it’s a whole other canvas for us – and I’m psyched about it.”

The tour will kick off April 4 at the YUM! Center in Louisville, KY and run through late May. It includes stops in Charleston, Tallahassee, Albany and Sioux Falls.

