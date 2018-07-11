GREENSBORO (WFMY) - Country music star Kenny Chesney is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum in 2019.

Chesney's Song for the Saints tour includes a stop in the Gate City. Although tour concert dates and ticket information haven't been released yet, there should be lots of buzz for the 8-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year.

Chesney is taking a step back from his usual tour of football stadiums and arenas to play smaller, more intimate venues this time.

“I wanted to change it up,” Chesney said in a release. “Last year was so intense, and amazing. No Shoes Nation took it to a whole other level, and they blew all of us away. It was the kind of energy you don’t take for granted. So when we started thinking about next year, they made me wanna come to them. Rather than the massive two-day set-up, make everyone come to a stadium away from their homes, I wanted to go to where the fans live... strip things back a bit, and do make it a little more intimate.”

Other dates for the tour include Washington, DC, Champaign, IL, Atlantic City and Wichita, KS.

