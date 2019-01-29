KERNERSVILLE, North Carolina — A bizarre crime has many people shaking their heads.

Police say a man touched at least three women inappropriately by shoving his face in their buttocks as they walked by.

In separate instances, the women were walking on South Main Street not knowing someone was targeting them.

Police say Stefan Shuford would pretend to tie his shoe, but when they walked by he lunged at them and forced his face into their rear end.

"This would probably have escalated to something much worse so it's very good that the police were able to apprehend him," Jon Phipps said.

Phipps is an instructor of Krav Maga, a type of martial art, at Fitness One in Kernersville.

Although the suspect is in jail, Phipps says attacks like those brings light to the importance of self-defense. It's all about recognizing the normal so the abnormal stands out.

"Four out of five people will be in a serious altercation during the course of their life. So it's not a matter of if it's a matter of when," Phipps said.

A dad and daughter duo recreated the scene police described. Dad, the attacker, pretends to tie his shoe then lunges towards his daughter.

"What do you want to do you want to situation like this, is you don't want to get angry and you don't want to beat up the individual," Phipps said."You want to cause some damage and get away. Your main thing is to escape.

She turns into the attacker, keeping her balance but destroying his. She then pushes the attacker down, strikes him, yells and runs away.

Part of self-defense Phipps says is preventing a confrontation from even happening.

So as you walk down the street, he says to put the phone away, be aware of your surroundings,and acknowledge people you walk by.

Phipps says you're better off taking a self-defense class before something happens to you.

He says taking just one class for an hour is better than nothing.