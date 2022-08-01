Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot

A black bear was spotted in the MedCenter parking lot.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday.

Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear.

It's not the first time a bear has been spotted in the Triad. In recent weeks, several bear sightings have been reported in Kernersville, High Point, Burlington and Greensboro.

We asked North Carolina Wildlife expert Falyn Owens why we are seeing so many bears in the Triad lately.

"This is the time of year that bears are going off on their own after getting old enough that they don't have to stick around with mom anymore. Most of the sightings we see in Piedmont are these younger, usually male bears that are dispersing off to find a territory of their own that is far away from anyone that they might be related to," Owens said.

Triad law enforcement say if you come across a bear, leave them alone and contact NC Wildlife resources. Only contact 911 in an emergency.

