How a Kernersville church is raising money for the community... one chocolate egg at a time

For the past 32 years, First Presbyterian Church of Kernersville has homemade some newsworthy chocolate eggs -- all for a great cause.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — As everyone else gets ready for the Easter season, there is something egg-ordinary happening at First Presbyterian Church in Kernersville.

"We are making eggs! Chocolate-covered peanut butter and chocolate-covered coconut eggs," says egg ministry Co-Chair, Ellen Watts.

From the mixer station to the wrapper station, volunteers are hard at work creating these egg-excellent delicacies – all for a good cause.

"The egg ministry is a local charity organization. We have people throughout the community that help us do this, it’s not just a First Presbyterian ministry. People throughout the community come out to help us do this because the proceeds from this go back to the community," Watt said.

"It goes to the fire department, it goes to Next Step Ministries, it goes to Crisis Control, it goes to our church for scholarship funds, it goes to the library for children’s books," said Watts.

These are just a few of the many local organizations to which the church donates its proceeds to.

"There are lots of ways that the proceeds from this help our community and especially children in our community," Watts said.

Thirty-two years ago, the church began its egg ministry and sold homemade chocolate eggs to its community. However, when COVID hit in early 2020, for three years they either canceled or reduced operations, but this year was a different story.

"Volunteers began to show up and we thought, 'we could do this!' So this year our goal is to make sixty-thousand eggs and I think we’re gonna make those 60,000 eggs and maybe even a few more! We’re excited about it, the community has been great about responding to volunteers, the community is buying the eggs – we’re just thrilled with the whole process," Watts exclaimed.

One thing is for certain, First Presbyterian Church couldn’t do this without the support of their Kernersville community.

Together, it is a beautiful cycle of community – and it all starts with a pretty egg-ceptionally delicious chocolate egg.

"Everybody is so excited ‘oh the eggs are back! The eggs are back! And they’re just excited that we are doing this and they’re excited about what this does for the community," Watts said.

You can still order by going onto their website or calling (336) 993-7358 to get your chocolate eggs. $1 an egg is the suggested donation. Orders will close on March 28th.