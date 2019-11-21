KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a separate incident.



Kernersville police have arrested a woman for a deadly car accident. They say it happened a little before 6 pm on NC 66 South.

Officers got on the scene and closed the road while they investigated.

51-Year-old William Allen Boles later died from his injuries. 37-Year-Old Amanda Eileen Lawson was later arrested. She's facing multiple charges including Driving While Impaired and Felony Death By Vehicle.

Lawson is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.

