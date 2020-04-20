KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Stay at home orders change a lot of celebrations but that doesn't mean the party stops.

"I think even though Covid is ruining a lot of the normalcy for seniors, it's also making a way for things to be more special," said high school senior Zoe Collins.

Collins' prom is postponed until June and like many others in the class of 2020, she thought her original prom night would come and go with no celebration.

"Me and my wife were just not willing to sit back and see what happens," said Curtis Collins.

Zoe Collins' parents put together a surprise at home prom with her dad as her date.

"I don't really like to get dressed up but for my daughter, I'll do whatever I have to do to make it special," said Curtis Collins.

The night included a photoshoot, a bouquet and even tickets for the occasion. The family dining room became the dance floor.

Mom Brandy Collins said they had help from the dress shop Zoe ordered her dress from back in January. Two of Zoe Collins' friends attended the prom too with all of them maintaining six feet of separation.

"My wife's an event planner so she knows how to do a lot with a little," said Curtis Collins, "you know that was $30 and it took us a couple of hours to get everything ready and situated and some planning, and some secrecy."

For Zoe Collins, her parents' creativity changed what was almost a missed milestone into something magical.

"When I think about prom this will probably be the memory that pops into my head. It was just much more special to spend it with my family and in my house," said Collins.

