Kernersville fire crews battle smoke, flames at repair shop Sunday

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters with the Kernersville Fire Department and multiple fire crews tackled a fire at Beck’s Frame & Alignment Automotive Repair Sunday following a call.

According to the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department, the department was dispatched to the 300 block of West Bodenhamer Street to a commercial building fire right before 12 noon Sunday.

Fire officials said crews arrived within a couple minutes to find smoke showing from the building.

After arriving, crews gained control of the fire in a little over 20 minutes.

Officials said the fire was contained to the same bay it started in inside the building.

According to officials, one person suffered from minor smoke inhalation, all other workers successfully escaped without harm.

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department was helped by the Colfax Fire Department, Piney Grove Fire and Rescue, Forsyth County Fire Department, and Forsyth County Emergency Services.