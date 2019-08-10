KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A free hiring and networking event is scheduled for Wednesday for anyone in search of a job.

Over a dozen employers, in manufacturing and commercial driving fields, will attend the fair in search of candidates.

Herbalife, Ashley Furniture, Blue Ridge Companies, Spectrum and The Resource are some of the confirmed employers going to Wednesday's fair.

The event and parking is free to the public.

Anyone searching for a job can attend the fair on Wednesday, October 9, anywhere form 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Forsyth Public Library.