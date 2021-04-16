Kernersville man charged in Capitol riot requests pre-trial release

The request included letters from Charles Donohoe's family members, who said he is not a flight risk.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Court documents reveal new details in the case against a Kernersville man charged in connection to the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Investigators said Charles Donohoe is a member of a Proud Boys chapter in Forsyth County. He faces several charges, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.

Donohoe's attorney said he never entered the Capitol building and didn't damage any property.

On Thursday, Donohoe submitted a request in federal court, asking for a modified pre-trial release.

The request included letters from his grandparents, girlfriend and twin brother. They all said Donohoe loves his country, he was an Eagle scout, he served as a Marine, and now, he's a loving father. They said all these details point to him not being a flight risk.

Donohoe's attorney is requesting the court allow him to live in home incarceration at his grandparents' house in Winston-Salem - something a probation officer recommended when Donohoe was first arrested.