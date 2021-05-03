Kernersville man arrested for child abuse

Douglas Bryce Guynes faces child abuse charges after investigators say he physically hurt an infant.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Kernersville man accused of physically hurting an 8-week-old baby has been arrested, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Deputies got a call about a potential child abuse case involving 24-year-old Douglas Bryce Guynes, who was accused of assaulting and shaking an infant. Investigators said evidence confirmed the assaults caused physical injuries to the child.

Guynes was arrested and charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse causing serious physical injury, one count of misdemeanor child abuse, and one count of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.