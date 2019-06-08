KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville man was arrested Monday for soliciting a minor for sex over the computer.

On August 1, Randall Keith Epperson contacted an undercover officer and solicited sex acts involving a minor. Epperson, 65, arranged to meet the minor at a Kernersville restaurant, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office (ACSO). More details of the planned sex acts were revealed to an undercover officer at the restaurant.

Epperson was arrested after authorities searched his home. He was charged with one count of Solicit Child by Computer and one count of Felony Disseminate Obscenity. Epperson has a secured bond of $40,000.

The arrest was part of an undercover operation targeting adults soliciting children for sex by the ACSO. Homeland Security Investigations, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Kernersville Police Department assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.

