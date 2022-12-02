Kernersville man facing charges after assaulting school employee

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville man is facing charges after assaulting a school employee.
Kernersville police responded to a call at East Forsyth High School on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. in response to an assault involving Terry Hairston II, 51, and a school employee.
Hairston was later arrested. He is being charged with communicating threats, assault on school employee, disorderly conduct, injury to personal property, and second degree trespass. His bond is set for $5,000.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.