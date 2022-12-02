Kernersville man facing charges after assaulting school employee

Police said the incident happened at East Forsyth High School around 5:00 p.m.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville man is facing charges after assaulting a school employee.

Kernersville police responded to a call at East Forsyth High School on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. in response to an assault involving Terry Hairston II, 51, and a school employee.

Hairston was later arrested. He is being charged with communicating threats, assault on school employee, disorderly conduct, injury to personal property, and second degree trespass. His bond is set for $5,000.

