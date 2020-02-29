KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — On December 10, 2018, Michael Kwasniewski walked into a Kernersville Kohl's in full United States Marshal Service (USMS) dress, equipped with a badge, t-shirt, and sidearm.

The only issue with this is, Kwasniewski is not a member of the United States Marshals. Employees at that Marshal's location said Kwasniewski spent several hours in the store that night, and on several different occasions he identified himself as a "U.S. Marshal".

This is not the first time Kwasniewski has done this according to authorities. On October 30, 2018, Kwasniewski was indicted for impersonating a United States Marshal. He was released on November 8, 2018, pending trial.

Friday, Kwasniewski was sentenced to a total of 16 months imprisonment announced United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina.

In addition to prison time, Kwasniewski was ordered to serve three years of supervised release Kwasniewski must serve three years of supervised release, as well as pay a $2,000 fine.

