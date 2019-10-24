KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It took a lot of work to move an 1800’s weaning cabin and stable in Kernersville!

On Thursday, crews loaded up and moved the historic cabin and stable through the downtown area. The buildings were built by the Stanley family from Kernersville. The Kernersville Museum said the property that the buildings were sitting on was sold. The builder then donated the buildings to the museum. The Town of Kernersville paid to move the buildings to the museum’s property in order to create a historic village.

The Kernersville Museum said weaning cabins were used by newlywed couples as temporary homes until they gained more independence from their families.

