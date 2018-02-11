KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) -- The Kernersville Museum has announced it will host a skating rink soon.

The rink will open November 24th. But you won't need to bundle up to use it. Museum officials say the rink will use artificial ice that won't be cold to the touch!

Ice skating will run from November 24th through January 14th.

If you live in Greensboro you can head to the WFMY News 2 Winterfest!

WFMY News 2 Piedmont Winterfest

A winter wonderland in the heart of Greensboro! Winterfest lets people of all ages and skill levels enjoy an outdoor skating rink and ice slide roller coaster.

Where: LeBauer Park, downtown Greensboro

When: From Nov. 16 to Jan. 28

Admission:

2-5 years old: $6

6-12 years old: $8

13 years old and up: $10

Group Rate (20+): $8 per person including skate rental

Season Passes: $75 per person

Private Rental: $300 per hour

Winterfest opens Friday, Nov. 16 with the Chick-fil-a Chill Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Concerts featuring holiday music on Thursday evenings for free in December. Santa Claus will be there to visit on Dec. 8, Dec. 12 and Dec. 13. More info at piedmontwinterfest.com.

