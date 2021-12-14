Kernersville officer to be honored at retirement ceremony months after surviving shooting

Earlier this year, Sean Houle was shot in the line of duty and survived. Back in November, Houle told WFMY News 2 he wouldn't be returning to the force.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Kernersville Police Officer Sean Houle will be honored at his retirement celebration.

Following the reception, there will be a ceremony during the Board of Alderman meeting.

Earlier this year, he was shot in the line of duty and survived. Back in November, Houle told WFMY News 2 he wouldn't be returning to the force. Instead, Houle said he's found a new calling - sharing his story of survival with others.

Life changed for Houle on February 21. He was shot in his face, arm, and hand. He spent nearly a month in the hospital and countless hours of physical therapy.

"I recently found out that I'll be medically retiring at the end of the year, just based on doctors' recommendations throughout, with the injuries that have occurred," Houle said.

He won't be retiring alone though. The police department is going to let Houle's K9 Jax retire alongside him.

Houle said he hopes to inspire others when they hear his story of survival. He retires this December.