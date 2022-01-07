Kernersville officer who survived shooting joins forces with Billy Graham Rapid Response Team

Retired police officer Sean Houle wants to use his story of survival to help others in times of crisis.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A new chapter will soon begin for a recently retired Kernersville police officer who survived a shooting.

Just a few weeks ago, former officer Sean Houle signed off his radio for the last time. A ceremony was held to honor the officer who served his community faithfully.

It was an emotional moment for officer Houle, his fellow officers and his family.

“K-9 unit and K-9 partner Jax are now 10-42 for the last time. End of Watch Dec. 2021. Thank you, officer Houle, for your dedicated service for the last five years and the sacrifice you have made serving Kernersville and our community. We hope you enjoy your retirement. You will be greatly missed.”

Life changed for Houle on February 21. He was shot in his face, arm, and hand during a traffic stop. He spent nearly a month in the hospital and countless hours of physical therapy.

Houle medically retired from the department just a few months after the shooting.

“This is my path, this is where I’m supposed to be," Houle said.

Houle’s K-9 partner, Jax also retired from the force as well. Houle said he wanted more time with his family and he hopes to use his story of survival to help inspire others.

He will begin a new path while joining an all-new force. Houle will be teaming up and still serving communities while joining forces with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.

He posted the following on Facebook to share his brand-new start while taking a leap of faith in a new career path.

“I am beyond excited!!!! I am officially a chaplain serving with the Billy Graham Rapid Response team!!! We are a Ministry of Hope providing emotional and spiritual care in times of crisis here in the states and abroad (man-made or natural disasters). God deserves ALL the honor and glory! I can't wait to see what all he has in store for 2022. Please be in prayer for the team always! I encourage you to look up info about the team and see how God has allowed them to serve! Great things are ahead for the future!”

I am beyond excited!!!! I am officially a chaplain serving with the Billy Graham Rapid Response team!!! We are a... Posted by Houle Strong on Friday, January 7, 2022