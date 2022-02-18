'Our paths were meant to meet' | Pharmacist donates kidney to customer

A special bond was built for Kathleen Kirkland and Donnie Pickeral while refilling prescriptions and picking up medication.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — An on-going friendship built at the pharmacy counter is something you might be familiar with. In Kernersville, talks between one customer and his pharmacist are a little bit different.

A special bond was built for Kathleen Kirkland and Donnie Pickeral while refilling prescriptions and picking up medication. Kirkland became more than just a pharmacist, she became a lifesaver.

"Our paths were meant to meet," Kirkland said. "It feels good to be able to help others."

"She's my angel from heaven," Pickeral said.

Since Pickeral was 19 he's dealt with kidney problems. In 2019 he learned he would need a transplant.

"My kidneys had gotten down to 7% right before my surgery," Pickeral said.

The day his doctor told him he needed to find a donor, he stopped by the pharmacy. He didn't know that he was walking towards his perfect match.

"She said you're a minister aren't you, and I said yes I am, and she said I'm going to give you my kidney," Pickeral said. "Tears just came to my eyes because I wasn't expecting that."

"If I had more kidneys to give, I would give them away," Kirkland said. "I'm just happy to help him and give him a better quality of life."

Kirkland said as a pharmacist she wants to help people and on May 28, 2020 she did just that.

"When I go into the pharmacy after doctors appointment I always tell Kathleen our kidney is doing great," Pickeral said. "She truly has given me life, but she has given me quality of life."

Both are doing great since their surgeries. Kirkland said she would do again in a heartbeat to help her friend, who is now family.