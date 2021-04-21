Kernersville Police asking for public's help in identifying suspect

The suspect is accused of shooting someone inside Union Cross Adult Arcade following a verbal altercation, police said.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Kernersville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting someone at Union Cross Adult Arcade early Wednesday morning.

It was learned that the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation inside the business when the suspect shot the victim, police said.

According to police, the victim in the case is not being identified at this time, however, a previous release stated that the victim was in stable condition.