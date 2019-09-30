KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Police say a man is behind bars after a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted during an Uber ride.

They say the woman ordered a ride from one location to another. But they say the driver, 39-year-old Tarik Aitouali wouldn't take her to her destination.

Instead, police say he took her somewhere else without her consent and "committed a sexual offense" against her.

Aitouali is charged with 2nd Degree Kidnapping and 2nd Degree Forcible Sex Offense. He's being held under a $150,000 secured bond in the Forsyth County Jail.

Uber released a statement following the arrest:

“What’s been reported is deeply upsetting and our thoughts are with the rider during this difficult time. We immediately removed the driver’s access to the app as soon as it was reported to us in June and we are working with police to support their investigation.”

If you have any information for the investigation call Kernersville Police at 336-996-3000.

RELATED: 911 tape released in USC student murder case

RELATED: NC Bill Changing The Way Rideshares Operate Passes The House

RELATED: Police: Uber Driver Shoots, Kills Passenger on Colorado Interstate







