KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Sheriff's investigators have charged a woman in the shooting death of a man in Kernersville.

The incident happened October 9 on Glennview drive. 49-year-old Steven Darrell Landreth was found dead from a gunshot wound.

52-year-old Evelyn Ann Floyd was charged with Voluntary manslaughter.



Anyone with information should call the Forsyth County Sheriff's office at 336-727-2112 or Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800.

