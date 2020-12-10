x
Kernersville sweepstakes owner arrested following illegal gambling bust in August

Police said the owner of Total Skill faces several charges, including felony operating five or more video gaming machines.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from a sweepstakes bust in Greensboro. 

Kernersville police arrested the owner of a sweepstakes business at the center of an illegal gambling bust back in August. 

Police said the owner of Total Skill Business Center surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, Oct. 7 after being notified of a warrant for arrest. 

The owner, who was not identified by police, faces numerous charges, including felony operating five or more video game machines. The owner received a $25,000 bond and was given an upcoming court date. 

Kernersville police detectives served a search warrant at Total Skill on Aug. 13. Police, state investigators, and ALE agents seized 49 video gaming machines, a gun, and cash. 

North Carolina State law prohibits players from winning cash from a video gaming machine, whether it is a game of chance or skill.

