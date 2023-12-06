Shooting in Kernersville leaves woman dead

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police responded to a shooting on Club Road late Monday night.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died from the injuries sustained during the shooting.
Investigation reveals that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.
This investigation is ongoing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.