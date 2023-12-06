Shooting in Kernersville leaves woman dead

Officers said the woman died from her injuries sustained during the shooting.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police responded to a shooting on Club Road late Monday night.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died from the injuries sustained during the shooting.

Investigation reveals that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

This investigation is ongoing.

