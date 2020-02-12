Head-on Kernersville crash leaves two injured: police

Both drivers were taken to Baptist Hospital one in critical and the other in serious condition, police said.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Two people are listed in critical and serious condition following a Kernersville crash, Kernersville police say.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 600 block of Dobson Street. A small passenger car crossed the centerline and hit a pick-up truck head-on, police said.

Both drivers were taken to Baptist Hospital. The driver of the passenger car is listed in critical condition and the driver of the pick-up truck is listed in serious condition according to police.