HIGH POINT, N.C. — Kevin Garrett, the father of High Point Christian basketball star K.J. Garrett, passed away Sunday night after a long battle with a rare form of cancer.

A couple of weeks ago, doctors told the Garrett family that Kevin took a turn for the worse, and didn't have much time left, "When we got the news, KJ said, 'Mom, does this mean that my dad will never see me play again?'" said Paula Garrett.

"I didn’t have the words. I left the room and I had my little breakdown but, one of my friends said, 'what if we put together a game?'"

On Monday, November 4, the Cougars took on Caldwell Academy playing a scrimmage so Kevin Garrett could watch his son play, one last time.

Fans crowded the gym, but KJ's very first coach, his very first cheerleader -couldn't be in the stands. However, with the power of a live stream, Kevin Garrett watched his son play from his hospital bed.

"He told me that he will always be here even when he's not," KJ said, "He's in my heart, up there watching, always going to be here."

