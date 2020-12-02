GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's Jennifer Williamson's worst fear, come true.

After Greensboro Police say 37-year-old Keysha Davis broke into Williamson's 92-year-old grandfather's Flint Street home and stole $800 dollars, she bonded out within a day.

That was in December.

At that time, Williamson was worried that Davis would strike again.

"She bonded out the same night, probably using my grandfather's money so she can go ahead and do this to someone else," Williamson stated in December.

According to arrest records, Williamson was right.

"To me, she’s a dangerous person, especially to the elderly," Williamson said back in December. "If you see her, stay away from her and call the cops."

Police say Davis was arrested again on Tuesday - this time for Simple Assault, and Assault & Battery at the Starbucks on Pisgah Church Road.

Based on a social media post, a deaf elderly woman was attacked by Davis at that Starbucks. The alleged victim's family member says she was attacked from behind, and Davis wouldn't let her go.

