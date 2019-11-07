EDEN, N.C. — Fire crews are on the scene of an apparent explosion at a KFC restaurant.

The explosion occurred at the KFC restaurant located in Eden. Video from WFMY News 2 viewers reveals the building has been leveled in the area.

WFMY News 2 has received numerous calls from the area that it has shaken homes in nearby areas.

Firefighters have not said if anyone has been injured.

WFMY News 2 is working to get more information. If you have photos and videos you can email them to webteam@wfmy.com or news@wfmy.com