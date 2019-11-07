EDEN, N.C. — Police and fire crews are on the scene of an explosion at a KFC restaurant in Eden Thursday morning.

The explosion occurred at the KFC on North Van Buren Road. Video from WFMY News 2 viewers reveals the building has been leveled in the area. Eden Police say they got a call around 12:45 a.m. about an explosion. No one was inside the restaurant when it happened.

Debris was scattered about the road and parking lot. Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas were seen there around 3 a.m. ATF was also at the scene.

WFMY News 2 has received numerous calls from the area that it has shaken homes in nearby areas.

Firefighters have not said if anyone was injured. In a Facebook post, Eden Police confirmed it was an explosion.

