GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Cheetos fans, listen up! KFC is testing its new Cheetos Sandwich at select restaurants in the Triad for a limited time.

The sandwich is made by "coating a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce and placing it on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos."

Here's a list of participating locations:

• 2304 MAPLE AVENUE, BURLINGTON

• 2120 ROCKFORD EXTENSION, MOUNT AIRY

• 943 RANDOLPH STREET, THOMASVILLE

• 2390 LEWISVILLE CLEMMONS RD, CLEMMONS

• 826 S MAIN ST, KERNERSVILLE

• 5715 UNIVERSITY PKY, WINSTON-SALEM

• 140 HANES SQUARE CIRCLE, WINSTON-SALEM

• 601 E. DIXIE DRIVE, ASHEBORO

• 123 N. VAN BUREN ROAD, EDEN

KFC is also testing the sandwich in Raleigh, Roanoke (Va.), Richmond (Va.) and Greenville (Ga.) markets.

