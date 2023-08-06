Anxiety treatment for kids drops amid rising cases

As the number of kids who get on anxiety medication rises, the number of children receiving therapy has dropped.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids with anxiety are having a tough time getting the care they need.

Let's connect the dots.

According to the CDC, over five and a half million children in the US have a diagnosed anxiety disorder.

As the number of kids who get on anxiety medication rises, the number of children receiving therapy has dropped.

Psychologists say therapy plays an important role.

Experts say the lessons learned can help kids find ways to cope with or overcome their anxiety. But that's not an easy fix.

Researchers say there aren't enough pediatric therapists to care for all the patients, making it difficult for kids to get the complete care they need.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.