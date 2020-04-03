STONEVILLE, N.C. — Two women are facing charges, accused of leaving 2 children in a car while they were inside a gaming business.

Rockingham County deputies say Claudia White and Keyarra Hairston were inside the 220 Internet Cafe in Stoneville for at least 2 hours while the kids were in the car. Investigators say the car was off and the air temperature was 23 degrees.

Both are charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

